This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

It’s her life, don’t you forget it when in-command pop star Gwen Stefani begins wrapping up the first year of her “Just a Girl” residency at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $90; call 702-785-5882. Stefani also performs Dec. 29 to 31.

Like a Storm

These New Zealanders are known for incorporating the droning wind instrument the didgeridoo with heavy rock. It’s helped them become one of the most successful radio acts from their parts, with their past six singles hitting the U.S. Active Rock Top 40 chart. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $15; call 702-382-2227.

Googoosh

This Persian vocalist and actress got her start as one of Iranian pop music’s biggest stars beginning in the ’50s, when she started performing at age 3. Despite not singing publicly from 1979 to 2000 because of her homeland’s ban on female singers, she’s been commanding stages since. See her at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $55; call 866-227-5938.

Stucky Jackson & the Boys

These soulful Seattle rockers’ mission statement is posited on “creating noise to ease you into a coffin of sweat,” as they write on their Facebook page. Better double up on the Right Guard when they hit town at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

FXP

Veteran Vegas rocker Frankie Perez recently landed a gig as the singer for Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler’s new supergroup Deadland Ritual, alongside drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Steve Stevens. See him front one of his numerous other projects when FXP performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Free; call 702-220-8849.