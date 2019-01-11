This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Melvins performs at Fremont County Club during the third night of the Neon Reverb music festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, March 12, 2016. The multi-venue festival features nearly 100 performances over four nights. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sure, the Melvins may have frequently been called the “godfathers of grunge” for their influence on Nirvana and the Seattle scene in general, but like frontman Buzz Osbourne’s troll doll coif, the band’s ocean-deep catalog is way too wild to be limited by genre or gravity. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at 172 at the Rio. Tickets are $20; call 702-777-2782.

Violent J

One-half of Grandma’s favorite horror rap duo, Insane Clown Posse, Violent J recently made headlines for attempting to drop-kick Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst off the stage at a concert. Show your appreciation for the man’s efforts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Reagan Youth

These East Coast anarchist punks have been raging against the machine since 1980. Their namesake president may be with us no longer, but the vehemence he inspired within this bunch remains. See them at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.

JMSN

“Nothin’s easy when it comes to life,” JMSN explains on his single “ ’Bout It.” Maybe so, but his velvety alt-R&B certainly goes down that way. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhhouse Saloon. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

Mustard Plug

“We’re Gunna Take on the World,” these Michigan ska loyalists vowed on their fourth record, 1999’s “Pray for Mojo,” articulating the mission statement of their high-energy horn play. Two decades later, the Plug keeps on plugging at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.