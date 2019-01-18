This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Trombone Shorty of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

This New Orleans jazz wunderkind has toured with the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, performed for President Barack Obama and collaborated with everyone from Little Big Town to Kid Rock. See him at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30; call 702-862-2695.

Bayside

Hearts will bleed — Ears? Not so much — when these veteran New York City pop punks turn down the volume and crank up the sentiment on their first full-band acoustic tour. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $22; call 702-382-2227.

Mae

Forward-thinking indie rockers Mae (short for Multisensory Aesthetic Experience) collaborated with, among others, a neuroscientist when creating the art concepts for their latest, self-titled record. It was inspired by synesthesia, “the phenomenon in which, when one sense is stimulated, it leads to an automatic, involuntary stimulation of a second sense.” Open your mind’s eye at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $22; call 702-382-2227.

Styx

On their current outing, these prog-rock mainstays have been playing tunes from their most recent record, 2017’s “The Mission,” onstage for the first time. What’s the album about? A voyage to Mars in the year 2033, naturally. Enter orbit at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $45; call 702-944-3200.

Haunt

Get “Frozen in Time” when these critically acclaimed thrash throwbacks return to Vegas after ravaging and savaging Psycho Las Vegas last summer. See them at 8 p.m. Monday at Beauty Bar. Call 702-598-3757.