This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

A hardcore battering ram in the early ’80s, Corrosion of Conformity is now more closely aligned with Lynyrd Skynyrd than Bad Brains, favoring a Southern rock swing and hard-nosed soulfulness as embodied on their latest record, “No Cross No Crown.” See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 day of show; call 702-382-6601.

Larry and His Flask

This banjo-fired folk-punk crew has branded itself as “the original post-Americana rock band.” The group backs up its old-timey sound with old-timey tactics, busking on street corners from time to time when gas money runs low. See Larry and His Flask at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 172 at the Rio. Tickets are $19.50; call 702-777-2782.

Marsha Ambrosius

After making a name for herself as half of British neo-soul duo Floetry, Marsha Ambrosius maintains that group’s legacy of comely hip-hop-influenced R&B as a solo act. See her at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Supersuckers

The self-proclaimed “greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world,” the Supersuckers have at least a few albums to back up that boast, namely 1994’s “La Mano Cornuda,” where guitars and stoner wit were cranked to 11 in unison. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Kottonmouth Kings

Speaking of stoners, the name says it all when it comes to these reefer-lovin’ rap rockers who will help you get that “Ganja Glow” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $24.20; call 702-862-2695.