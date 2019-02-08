This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Le Butcherettes (Monica Lozano)

Le Butcherettes

“No apologies are wanted,” Le Butcherette’s frontwoman Teri Gender Bender huffs and puffs on the opening cut of the band’s biting new record, “bi/Mental.” No apologies will be given, either, when these in-your-face art punks get loose at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-982-1764.

Collie Buddz

This Bermudian-American reggae singer’s catalog is so bright and sunny, it practically demands a healthy coat of SPF 50 upon each spin. Celebrate the “Good Life” with Collie Buddz at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Mariah Carey

This self-professed “Elusive Chanteuse” isn’t so elusive around these parts, as the tornado-siren-voiced diva of all divas returns for another extended run at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with shows through Feb. 21. Tickets are $55 to $250; call 866-227-5938.

Chicago

Having released their debut 50 years ago this April, these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have steadily evolved from their prog-jazz origins into some of the most consistent hit-makers of the ’70s and ’80s. See them at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at The Venetian, with shows through Feb. 23. Tickets are $68.95 to $325.95; call 702-414-9000.

Los Lobos

Few acts possesses a sound as borderless as Los Lobos, whose free-range roots span Americana, Chicano rock, Tex-Mex and numerous Latin music traditions tackled untraditionally. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets start at $59; call 866-946-5336.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.