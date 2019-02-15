This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Ice Cube performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ice Cube

A scowl incarnate on the mic, Ice Cube was one of hip-hop’s most intimidating presences beginning with his tenure with gangsta rap godfathers N.W.A. in the mid-’80s. He may have explored his less-serious side as an actor in hits such as “Are We There Yet?” and “Barbershop,” but as his latest album, “Everythang’s Corrupt,” attests, the levity doesn’t extend to the vocal booth. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $59.50 to $109.50; call 702-632-7600

Bring Me the Horizon

Lightening its sound — and opening-week album sales — this British metalcore troupe has clearly polarized its fan base with a more pop-leaning new album, “Amo,” which moved 75 percent fewer units than its predecessor, 2015’s “That’s the Spirit,” during its first week out. Still, the band stands by the record, even if its accountants might not share that enthusiasm. See Bring Me the Horizon at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $35; call 702-693-5000.

Katey Sagal & The Reluctant Apostles

Peg Bundy can sing! Yes, this Golden Globe-winning “Sons of Anarchy” star has pipes as sizable as her acting chops, as first evidenced during her time in ’70s pop rockers The Group With No Name. She’s since released a trio of solo records, the most recent being 2013’s “Covered,” worth its price tag for Sagal’s take on Ryan Adams’ “I Love You but I Don’t Know What to Say” alone. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $39 to $63; call 800-745-3000.

Set It Off

Heartstrings and orchestral strings get plucked by these Florida pop punks, whose buoyant songbook is driven by a symphonic sentimentality. See them at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $17; call 702-693-5000.

The Accused AD

Prepare for more fun than an open-casket funeral when these Seattle crossover thrash veterans deliver raw-voiced recitations of some of “Martha Splatterhead’s Maddest Stories Ever Told” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-382-2223.