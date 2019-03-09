This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Metric's Emily Haines, left, and James Shaw perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Metric

These electronically enhanced indie rockers interweave snaking guitars, radiant synth lines and frontwoman Emily Haines’ blithely delivered musings into a moody, melodic melange. “Is this dystopia?” Gaines asks on “Die Happy” from the band’s latest record, “Art of Doubt,” sounding society’s perceived downfall with a winsome chirp. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $36 to $66; call 800-745-3000.

Better Oblivion Community Center

Bright Eyes major domo Conor Oberst teams with indie singer-songwriter du jour Phoebe Bridgers in this new project whose self-titled debut pairs beautiful harmonies with dolorous lyrics on an album that bites and reassures in equal measure. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $20; call 702-982-1764.

Moe.

“Moe.rons” unite: Fans of this equally cheeky and adventurous jam band have two days to dig into the group’s deep discography as Moe. decamps to Vegas to get weird all weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $40 to $59.50 and two-day passes are $80 to $119; call 702-862-2695.

Dead Kennedys

“Punk’s not dead; it just deserves to die,” the Dead Kennedys once declared in song. Thirty-three years later, both remain among the living, though the DKs have done so by a thread at times. They’re on their third singer since splitting with frontman Jello Biafra in 1986 and reforming in 2001, vocal duties currently being handled former Wynona Riders singer Ron “Skip” Greer. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.

Stephen Marley

He may be reggae royalty, but Stephen Marley is no reggae purist, his most recent record, 2016’s “Revelation Pt. 2 — The Fruit of Life,” features hip-hop luminaries such as Rakim, Black Thought, Rick Ross and more guesting on tracks with both revolution and radio play in mind. See him at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $29 to $41; call 702-862-2695.