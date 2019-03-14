This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Dave King of Flogging Molly toasts the crowd at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

Dave King of Flogging Molly performs in a downpour at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

Flogging Molly

The cliche is that St. Patrick’s Day tends to tax the liver. But these Celtic punk party starters are all about taxing adrenal glands, their fiddle- and accordion-enhanced songbook equally suited for shedding tears or, if you must, hoisting green beers. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

One OK Rock

These Japanese alt-rockers have buoyed their latest album, “Eye of the Storm,” with pop and electronic flourishes. Vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi credits both Queen and Disney musicals as recent influences. “Bohemian Rhapsody” meets “Frozen,” or something like that, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27.50; call 702-632-7600.

The Revivalists

Just what exactly are New Orleans’ horn-fired The Revivalists reviving? How about roots rock with earthiness and exuberance doled out in equal measure. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea. Tickets are $38 to $68; call 800-745-3000.

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Having come of age in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Katherine Paul sang in powwows as a kid. From those origins eventually came Black Belt Eagle Scout, Paul’s solo vehicle, whose occasionally haunting, always heartfelt indie rock could wring sighs from a tire iron. See her at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.

Yung Gravy

A satirical, trap music Dr. Seuss, as evidenced by his hit “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot,” this 22-year-old Minnesota MC fancies himself a purveyor of ice-fishing-cold rhymes, because, you know, that’s what they do up there in the Land of a Thousand Lakes. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $20 to $79; call 702-862-2695.