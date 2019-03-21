This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

In a reminder of just how starkly the music industry has changed, this 23-year-old New York City rapper hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 this year with just 749 copies in traditional album sales of his latest full-length, “Hoodie SZN.” Ah well, massive Spotify numbers for hits such as “Swervin,’ ” “Startender” and “Look Back at It” (which have more than 300 million streams combined) certainly help. See him at 7 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Ticket start at $25; call 702-632-7600.

Hippie Sabotage

Ethereal electronica meets concrete-hard trap beats at the hands of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, whose repertoire is equally banging and blissed-out. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 702-862-2695.

Brett Young

This former major league baseball prospect and ascendant country-pop crooner began singing when he was a teenager, returning to music after an injury derailed his athletic career. He’s said that Gavin DeGraw’s 2002 debut, “Chariot,” inspired him to do so. Fitting, then, that Young teams up with DeGraw at 9 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $42.50 to $133.03; call 800-745-3000.

Foals

These British rockers go all Swiss Army knife on their new record, “Everything Will Be Saved Not Lost — Part 1” (the second installment is due this fall), displaying their versatility on expansive-sounding songs that intermingle atmosphere with accessibility. See them at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $33.50 to $38.50; call 702-862-2695.

Uli Jon Roth

This German guitar great is perhaps best known for his wrist-spraining leads in the Scorpions’ ’70s songbook, but the classically informed six-stringer has continued pushing the bounds of fretboard acrobatics ever since. Dig some “Transcendental Sky Guitar” at 9 p.m. Saturday at 172 at the Rio. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 800-745-3000