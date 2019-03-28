This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Michael Buble performed ala old Vegas Saturday at the intimate events center of the Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic for Brain Health. (Courtesy/Kelly McKeon)

Twenty-five years ago, Green Day released its game-changing third record “Dookie.” Now another brash and winkingly bratty Bay Area punk trio is on the come-up, and there’s more than a geographical connection between the two: SWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong is the son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who produced the band’s first two records. The group’s latest, “Berkeley’s on Fire,” expands upon its bright-eyed pop punk with hip-hop and electronic flourishes that come at you in a melodic rush. SWMRS sing about drinking too much coffee, and they sound like it. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $20 to $34; call 800-745-3000.

Outsize hooks and chops power these progressive metalcore heavyweights, whose lineup is flush with monster players. Their new record, “Periphery IV: Hail Stan,” sees them getting particularly epic thanks to 17-minute album opener “Reptile.” See them at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $23.50 to $28.50; call 702-862-2695.

Exhale, Michael Buble aficionados, for the dapper crooner’s latest album, “Love,” will not be his last as he once suggested to a London newspaper, meaning hearts shall continue to melt from this forever-suave human furnace. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $70 to $154.50; call 888-929-7849.

This coed British electronic dance music trio pummels and seduces in equal measure: Singer Alan Waston’s breathy vocals caress while the beats concuss. See Nero at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $40 to $80; call 702-862-2695.

Your calendar may tell you it’s spring, but what does your calendar know about trap music? Not a damn thing. To wit, it’s “Drip Season” when this rising Atlanta MC brings his melodic mumble to town at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.