This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Aerosmith

Aerosmith’s staying power has spanned nearly five decades, which is one year per scarf on frontman Steven Tyler’s mic stand. The top-selling American hard rock band of all time has been headlining arenas since the early ’70s, but its new “Deuces Are Wild” residency affords fans the rare opportunity to see Aerosmith in a venue where no basketball or hockey teams play. The train keeps a-rollin’ at 8 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday, with additional performances through April 26, at Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets are $75 to $821.25; call 800-745-3000.

Bender Jamboree

Take a deep dive into jams deeper still when this four-day bluegrass, Americana and roots music festival returns for year two with Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters, DJ Logic and many more playing nearly around the clock on four stages. The festivities begin at noon Thursday at the Plaza. Four-day passes start at $399 (benderjamboree.com).

John Fogerty

He ain’t no fortunate son, but John Fogerty isn’t without his fortunes, namely an iconic songbook of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics as ageless as they are anthemic. During his latest stint in town, Fogerty will perform CCR’s set from Woodstock in honor of the 50th anniversary of the storied festival. See him at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances through April 20, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $389.99; call 702-770-9966.

The End Machine

It’s the beginning of The End, as this new hard rock supergroup, featuring guitarist George Lynch and bassist Jeff Pilson of Dokken fame along with Evanescence drummer Will Hunt and current Warrant singer Roger Mason, makes its Vegas debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-220-8849.

Xiuhtezcatl

This 18-year-old environmental activist and burgeoning rapper is out to save the planet via “Boombox Warfare,” his current single with Jaden Smith. “Hip-hop culture is our greatest tool for liberation,” he rhymes on the cut, wielding said tool like a battle-ax. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door; call 702-862-2695.