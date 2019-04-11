This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

FILE - In this July 8, 2016 file photo, Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at Wireless Festival in north London. The 1975 is currently on its latest U.S. arena tour, which launched this week. They have been lauded for their distinctive sound, which is a blend of rock, pop, R&B, electronic and other genres. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The 1975

“Sincerity Is Scary” to these Brit rockers, though clearly they aren’t averse to embracing discomfort. Their latest album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” is heavy on the hooks and the equally earnest and winking ruminations on growing up while trying not to grow old. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $40; call 702-693-5000.

Chvrches

“Love Is Dead,” these Scottish synth popsters declare on their latest album of the same name, a heavy sentiment from a band whose sound is paradoxically buoyant. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $32; call 702-862-2695.

Iceage

These Danish post-punks tone down the chaos and turn up the horns on latest album “Beyondless,” a lyrically lacerating reflection on militarism and love as painkiller, all delivered in frontman Elias Ronnenfelt’s disaffected drawl. See them at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

Ghostface Killah

Whether he’s spinning narratives about robbing drug houses, detailed down to the size of the onions on the victim’s steak, reminiscing about rhyming in the parks of his native New York as a teenager or testifying to his love of Wallabee footwear, no MC brings the verbal pyrotechnics quite like Wu-Tang Clan’s inimitable Ghostface Killah. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $27.50 in advance, $32 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Metal Church and Doro Pesch

Siren-voiced metal singers unite when German genre lifer Doro Pesch and Metal Church frontman Mike Howe share the stage to the neck-fatiguing delight of headbanging traditionalists at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-220-8849.