This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Mood and beats equally murky, this talented, emotionally turbulent rapper camouflages none of his inner discord in his confessional, cutting catalog. Earl Sweatshirt’s latest album, “Some Rap Songs,” is as to-the-point as its name implies, equally soul-bearing and soulful. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $35; call 800-745-3000.

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas wraps his slurry drawl around zigzagging synth lines in the New Wave-informed Voidz, where Auto-Tuned vocals and the occasional meaty metal riff pop up like a game of garage rock whack-a-mole. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35-$55; call 702-862-2695.

Bouncy, assertive bass lines, shimmering guitars and frontman Dustin Payseur’s soft-scrubbed vocals inform Beach Fossils’ mildly anesthetizing indie rock, which is by turns enchanting and invigorating, depending on these dudes’ mood. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Pool. Tickets are $21; call 800-745-3000.

Funky in an algebraic way, these largely instrumental math rockers boast an abundance of chops and hooks. See them at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-382-6601.

Prepare for a “Forced Gender Reassignment” — or some aorta-exploding grindcore delivered at the velocity levels of an anvil chucked from an airplane at 10,000 feet — when these socially aware San Diegoans hit Vegas like a lightning bolt zapping a flag pole at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Dive Bar. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-586-3483.