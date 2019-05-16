This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Florence Welch of the English rock band Florence and the Machine performs on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Billy Childs (Raj Naik)

Florence + the Machine

There was a “Sky Full of Song,” literally, when these art-pop emotives last hit town, performing outdoors as one of the headliners of Life is Beautiful 2018. There will be a roof in place this time around, though frontwoman Florence Welch’s soaring vocals will be aimed at knocking the sucker loose, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $39.50 to $109.50; call 888-929-7849.

Planet Desert Rock Weekend

The riffs shall indeed be as heavy as a planet (or two) when this weekendlong, guitar-centric hard rock fest returns for its second year. Former Kyuss singer John Garcia and The Band of Gold headline Friday’s lineup, along with Sasquatch, Nebula and others, at 5 p.m. at The Bunkhouse. Tickets are $39; call 702-982-1764. Red Fang tops Saturday’s bill, with Kyng, Black Water Rising and more, at 5 p.m. at The Bunkhouse. Tickets are $36; call 702-982-1764. On Sunday, a European showcase, featuring Finland’s Kaiser and Monsternaut, Spain’s Green Desert Water and others, gets going at 2 p.m. at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-220-8849.

Hatebreed

“Destroy Everything” with metallic hardcore vets Hatebreed as they celebrate their 25th anniversary by topping one of the best, most diverse heavy music bills of the year with death metal greats Obituary, hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, long-running power trio Prong and up-and-coming gutturalists Skeletal Remains at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $28 to $40; call 702-632-7600.

Billy Childs

Greatness tends to recognize greatness, hence this acclaimed jazz pianist and composer has collaborated with a wide spectrum of talents — from Freddie Hubbard to J.J. Johnson, Joe Henderson to Wynton Marsalis — en route to crafting an impressive discography of his own, one that’s earned him five Grammy Awards. See him at 7 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets start at $35; call 702-749-2000.

Snow Patrol

“What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?” these Irish alt-rockers wonder on latest record “Wildness.” If this is, indeed, the case, Snow Patrol should be satiated in that department after emerging as one of the most popular U.K rock acts of the aughts. Chase cars with them at 8 p.m Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $45 to $65; call 800-745-3000.