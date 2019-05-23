This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Sleep’s show at Brooklyn Bowl and the return of B2K lead this week’s music roundup.

Matt Pike of High on Fire performs at The Joint during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the Meaning of Life tour at the Allstate Arena on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sleep

There may be no better contemporary purveyor of the seismic riff than Sleep guitarist Matt Pike, who doubles as frontman for heavy metallers High on Fire. Last spring, the trio released its critically lauded, tectonic-plate-heavy “The Sciences,” its first record in 15 years. And yes, singer/bassist Al Cisneros is actually listed in the album credits for contributing water pipe to the sessions. See Sleep at 7 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $30; call 702-862-2695.

B2K

This short-lived R&B boy band dropped two albums in 2012, then dropped out of sight as the members pursued solo careers, most notably lead singer Omarion. Now they’re back together after 15 years, topping a loaded lineup that includes Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V., Chingy and the Ying Yang Twins at 8 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $59.50 to $169.50; call 702-891-1111.

Hieroglyphics

The “Mics of the Roundtable” unite when all-star Bay Area hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics celebrates its 1998 debut, “3rd Eye Vision,” an album acclaimed for its intricate rhymes and deft lyrical interplay, at 8 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $27 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

INSPIRE 2019

With equally outsize voice and heart, popster Kelly Clarkson headlines this charity concert, now in its third year, which benefits various organizations aiding children in need. The show begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $92.45; call 702-414-9000.

Lil Mosey

This 17-year-old-Seattlite is the latest in the long line of Auto-Tune-abetted hip-hoppers whose rap-sung repertoire is equally melodic and money hungry. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $20; call 702-862-2695.

