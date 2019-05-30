This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Lead singer Brian Aubert, left, bassist Nikki Monninger and Silversun Pickups perform during the All Points West music festival at Liberty State Park Sunday, Aug. 2, 2009 in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

X107.5’s “Our Big Concert” — Night One

The first of two Our Big Concert shows features L.A. alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, whose enveloping guitars and climactic choruses earn comparisons to the Smashing Pumpkins, which will probably continue with their new record “Widow’s Weeds,” due out June 7. It was produced by Butch Vig, who also helmed the Pumpkins’ breakout sophomore effort, “Siamese Dream.” Also on the bill: AJR, SYML and Shaed. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $32 to $60; call 800-745-3000.

Elle King

You know her from her smash use-’em-and-lose-’em anthem “Ex’s & Oh’s,” but did you know that Elle King is the daughter of actor/comedian Rob Schneider? At long last, something good comes from “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” — which King had a cameo in, incidentally — at 7 p.m. Friday at the Henderson Pavilion. Tickets start at $29; call 702-267-4849.

Snarky Puppy

Jazz, R&B and rock ’n’ roll get reduced to their funky essence in Snarky Puppy’s musical melting pot, where the group’s largely instrumental jams bubble and steam like a kettle set to boil. See them at 7 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $30 to $50; call 702-862-2695.

Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath

“Iron Man” gets a little bit looser in the hips when Brownout gives the Black Sabbath catalog a funk makeover. The fairies swap their boots for dancing shoes at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Real Estate

When they were still in grade school, Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney IV and bassist Alex Bleeker bonded over a shared love of Weezer, Built to Spill and Pavement. Real Estate’s finely wrought indie rock builds upon those influences with understated guitar interplay and a casual, almost off-handed melodic savvy. See them at 9 p.m. Monday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-982-1764.