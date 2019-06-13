This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Singer Johannes Eckerström of Swedish heavy metal band Avatar performs at the Domination music festival in Mexico City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

These flamboyant, cheeky Swedes — whose repertoire ranges from melodic hard rock to melodic pop country to melodic death metal — top a remarkably diverse bill, which also features former Strapping Young Lad major domo and prog favorite Devin Townsend, darkwave duo Dance With the Dead and noise punks ’68. See them at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $26; call 702-632-7600.

Sublime With Rome

They don’t practice Santeria, but they do trade in sunbaked — in addition to just plain ol’ baked — reggae punk buoyant enough to float on the water at Mandalay Bay Beach, where they play at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $56; call 800-745-3000.

Blue October

“I Hope You’re Happy,” these Houstonians declare on their latest record of the same name, and you will be just that if feel-good, radio-friendly alt-rock is your thing. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50; call 702-862-2695.

DjangoVegas!

The Parisian-born gypsy jazz movement, catalyzed by guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt in the ’30s, lives on during this annual celebration of the music, this year featuring Cyrille Aimée, a winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival Female Vocal Competition and Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, as well as acoustic quartet The Lost Fingers and Hot Club of Las Vegas. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School. Tickets are $25; call 702-229-2787.

Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti & Spearhead

It’ll be peace, love and sand in one’s bathing suit when these reggae favorites team up for a thoroughly mood-enhancing experience. Turn that frown upside down, along with a glass or two of some adult beverages, at 9 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $52.50; call 800-745-3000.