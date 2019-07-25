This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

In this week’s music roundup, industrial metallers Static-X carry on without their late frontman to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their platinum debut.

Industrial metallers Static-X's original line-up, with deceased frontman Wayne Static (Far right). (Adrenaline PR)

It’ll be a “Wisconsin Death Trip” back in time as industrial metallers Static-X celebrate the 20th anniversary of their platinum debut. Though original frontman Wayne Static passed away in 2014 at age 48, the band has reconvened with a new, masked singer to defy its loss the way Static’s hair defied gravity. See Static-X at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $28; call 702-632-7600.

The Gipsy Kings

The Gipsy Kings continue to live up to their name as true flamenco royalty, the French troupe taking the music to the fringes of the mainstream, at least, with their cover of “Hotel California” capable of resonating even with those who, like a certain Jeffrey Lebowski, hate the Eagles, man. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $44 to $89; call 800-745-3000.

Reel Big Beer & Bowling Fest

It’ll be “Hooray for Beer” all night long when booze-abetted cut-ups Bowling for Soup team with ska mainstays Reel Big Fish and fellow pop punks Mest at this concert-meets-craft-brew-tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $45 to $85; call 702-862-2695.

All-Star Beach Party: Iggy Azalea and Snoop Dogg

Oddly, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea recently tweeted at British cartoon favorite Peppa the Pig demanding a collaboration or else “you’ll end up a breakfast special.” Animated livestock aside, Azalea will have to settle — for now — with sharing the stage with fellow hip-hopper Snoop Dogg as the two soundtrack the festivities during WNBA All-Star Game weekend at 9 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets start at $64.23; call 800-745-3000.

Sunset Rockfest

The sun shall never truly set on ’80s metallers Dee Snider, Dokken and L.A. Guns with Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels, apparently. They team up to take us back to the era when only the hair-spray-abetted bangs were bigger than their hits, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Amphitheater at Sunset Station. Tickets are $29 to $49; call 800-745-3000.