This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Killswitch Engage

A big show hits a small room when these melodically refined metalcore favorites play an up-close-and-personal gig in advance of their new record, “Atonement,” due out Aug. 16. This one will be packed, meaning there won’t be much space at The Space at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $30; call 702-903-1070.

Lionel Richie

Hello? Is it Lionel Richie you’re looking for? Damn right it is. And you’ve come to the right place: The R&B superstar returns to town at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $69.50; call 702-770-9966.

PrettyMuch

This newish boy band was assembled by none other than meat-cleaver-blunt TV talent show judge Simon Cowell. Don’t dig ’em? That’s OK. In the words of Cowell himself: “It would hurt my feelings if I respected your opinions.” See PrettyMuch at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $31; call 702-942-7777.

Decreipt Birth

Just in time for that planned Area 51 bum rush come these NorCal technical death metallers, who are big on cosmic themes, their anvil-heavy songbook as far out as the home planets of all those aliens that are surely about to be discovered. See them at 6 p.m. Monday at Eagles Aerie Hall. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-565-2672.

Beach Bums

Woozy Soundcloud rap meets tongue-in-cheek (we think) metal riffage meets pulse-slowing New Wave meets whatever else strikes this artistically uninhibited L.A. collective at a given moment. They team up with a trio of ace locals in the Desert Island Boys, Anti-Vision and The Social Set for a killer lineup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $10; call 702-693-5000.