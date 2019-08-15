This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

George Clinton (William Thoren)

James Brown may be the godfather of funk, but George Clinton is its crazy uncle with the way better stories to share at Thanksgiving. The genre’s greatest space case enters orbit one last time. See him on his final tour at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $49.50 to $69; call 702-862-2695.

Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is turning five, with alt-rockers Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums helping to blow out the candles on its birthday cake at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 800-745-3000.

Mary J. Blige

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul continues to demonstrate while she’s genre royalty as she hits the road in support of her forthcoming new album, “My Life II … There’s Something About Me, My Self & MaryJane (Act 2),” fusing strength and vulnerability into an alloy of self-assertiveness. See her at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel; Tickets are $50.50 to $250; call 800-745-3000.

Chris Young

It won’t be a “Sober Saturday Night” for plenty when Chris Young coats country traditionalism with a modern pop sheen at 8 p.m. Saturday at MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $45 to $159; call 888-929-7849.

Stick to Your Guns

A hard-hitting bill that’ll be hard to miss for hardcore fans, this lead-heavy lineup pairs scene favorites Stick to Your Guns with Counterparts, Terror, Year of the Knife and Sanction. See them at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $20 to $40; call 800-745-3000.