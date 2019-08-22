This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Iration singer, Micah Pueschel is seen at Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Iration

Their latest single is titled “Chill Out,” and if you have trouble living up to said command, these Hawaii-born, California-based reggae rockers will most assuredly help you get there with their buoyant yet laid-back jams. Kick sand in the face of the daily grind at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $40.95; call 800-745-3000.

Shonen Knife

Talk about truth in advertising: “Sweet Candy Power,” the title of Shonen Knife’s latest album and 21st overall, neatly encapsulates the Japanese alt-rockers’ saccharine yet sturdy, Ramones-meets-the-Ronettes punch, which is as sugary as the treats they frequently sing of. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $16 to $25; call 800-745-3000.

Veil of Maya

This technically adroit deathcore troupe takes its name from a song by fellow metal progressives Cynic, one generation of music geeks begetting another. See them at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Vinyl. Tickets start at $19; call 800-745-3000.

Boz Scaggs

Because you’re not done Lido shufflin’ just yet, blue-eyed soul maestro Boz Scaggs remains on the road. Slap him a high-five for his efforts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are $39 to $71.50; call 800-745-3000.

Cheap Trick

They want you to want them, but they don’t want you have to pay for the privilege of doing so. Power-pop greats Cheap Trick take the Third Street Stage for a free show at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience.