This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Reggae rockers Iration and alt-rockers Shonen Knife lead this week’s music roundup.
Iration
Their latest single is titled “Chill Out,” and if you have trouble living up to said command, these Hawaii-born, California-based reggae rockers will most assuredly help you get there with their buoyant yet laid-back jams. Kick sand in the face of the daily grind at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $40.95; call 800-745-3000.
Shonen Knife
Talk about truth in advertising: “Sweet Candy Power,” the title of Shonen Knife’s latest album and 21st overall, neatly encapsulates the Japanese alt-rockers’ saccharine yet sturdy, Ramones-meets-the-Ronettes punch, which is as sugary as the treats they frequently sing of. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $16 to $25; call 800-745-3000.
Veil of Maya
This technically adroit deathcore troupe takes its name from a song by fellow metal progressives Cynic, one generation of music geeks begetting another. See them at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Vinyl. Tickets start at $19; call 800-745-3000.
Boz Scaggs
Because you’re not done Lido shufflin’ just yet, blue-eyed soul maestro Boz Scaggs remains on the road. Slap him a high-five for his efforts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are $39 to $71.50; call 800-745-3000.
Cheap Trick
They want you to want them, but they don’t want you have to pay for the privilege of doing so. Power-pop greats Cheap Trick take the Third Street Stage for a free show at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience.