This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

The Kingdom Choir (Andrew Whitton)

The Kingdom Choir (Andrew Whitton)

The Kingdom Choir

Our invitation to the royal wedding got lost in the mail somehow, so we’re going to live vicariously through this acclaimed British choir, whose performance of “Stand by Me” at said nuptials elicited as many tears as the nuptials themselves. See the Kingdom Choir at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza. Tickets are $25; call 702-229-2390.

Heart, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

She doesn’t give a damn about her bad reputation. They’ll go crazy on you, if you’re lucky. Together, Joan Jett and Heart make as formidable a pairing of women in rock as you can handle — though, to be clear, we’re not suggesting that you can. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $60.95; call 702-944-3200.

Ben Folds Five, Cake

They never really fit neatly into the ’90s alt-rock scene, so maybe that’s part of the reason these square pegs fit together on tour, the Ben Folds Five bringing the piano-driven power pop, Cake the anything-goes grooves at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $49.50 to $174.31; call 800-745-3000.

Black Dahlia Murder

There was a time when the idea of melodic death metal might have seemed a contradiction — what could be melodic about the most guttural form of music? Michigan’s Black Dahlia Murder didn’t invent said sound, but the group has been its leading American proponent for a decade and a half with dual-guitar harmonies and hell-forged hooks. See Black Dahlia at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $18; call 702-382-2227.

‘Lost ’80s Live’

A Flock of Seagulls shall descend downtown, webbed feet clutching ample nostalgia, as the synth-pop lifers join fellow Reagan-era radio staples The Tubes, Missing Persons, Wang Chung and more at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $25.50 to $65.50; call 800-745-3000.