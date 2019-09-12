This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Deep Purple, hitting the House of Blues on Saturday on their “Long Goodbye Tour,” lead this week’s music roundup.

Ian Gillan of the band Deep Purple performs during the Hell and Heaven music festival in Mexico City, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Oswaldo Ramirez)

Meg & Dia (Pure Noise Entertainment)

Deep Purple

It’s one of the greatest air-guitar riffs of all time, the power chords that propel Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” And who knows how many chances you’ll get to play it live in unison with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who haven’t officially announced their retirement from the road but have titled their current outing “The Long Goodbye Tour.” See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $89.50 to $225; call 702-632-7600.

Meg & Dia

Sisters Meg and Dia Frampton began their musical careers performing acoustically in Las Vegas before landing a major-label record deal about a decade ago. Back with a new album, “Happysad,” after a seven-year hiatus, the Framptons return to the city where it all started at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-982-1764.

DJ Frankie and DJ R.O.B.

Studio 54, The Shark Club, Utopia, Rain: If you’ve been around town long enough to remember those seminal nightspots, then you’ll probably recall two of the men who soundtracked them: DJ Frankie and DJ R.O.B. They’ll bring the past to the present at 8 p.m. Saturday at Place on 7th. Call 702-359-9983.

David Crosby

It’s fitting that David Crosby has described the new documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” as “brutally honest” — the man has long been known for brutal honesty. You know Crosby will have plenty to say at 8 p.m. Friday at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $24 to $64; call 800-745-3000.

The Mountain Goats

“In League With Dragons,” the latest from these folk-influenced indie rockers, was inspired in part by tabletop role-playing games such as “Dungeons & Dragons.” It makes sense as frontman John Darnielle is skilled at inhabiting characters, from wizards to wastrels, and bringing them to vivid life. See them at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $26 to $30; call 702-862-2695.