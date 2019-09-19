This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Punk rockers Rancid and some Life is Beautiful counterprogramming lead this week’s music roundup.
Rancid
After leading one loud, boozy singalong after the next as Punk Rock Bowling headliners in May, studded-leather aficionados Rancid are back with fellow PRB vets Pennywise, the English Beat and Iron Reagan in a stacked bill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $46.50 to $56.50; call 702-632-7600.
Life is (Expletive)
This well-curated indie-rock smorgasbord continues in its aim to provide a “grittier, heavier, and more affordable alternative” to Life is Beautiful with a lineup topped by Brit punk lifers The Vibrators alongside more than a dozen others, including local standouts Black Camaro, World Tension, Wax Pig Melting and more. The festivities start at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar. Call 702-586-3483.
Moonchild
Moonchild’s preternaturally chilled-out alternative R&B soothes more reliably than 1,000 Calgon baths. Take the edge off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-982-1764.
Christina Aguilera
With her full-throated anthems of feminine comeuppance, this “Fighter” keeps fightin’ the good fight at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $40; call 800-745-3000.
Eagle Claw
These Texas instrumentalists don’t need no stinking vocalist for their triumphant-sounding, boulder-heavy jams. But if they did have one, we bet he’d singing about wizard fights. See them at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.