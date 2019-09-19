This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rancid (Epitaph Records)

Rancid

After leading one loud, boozy singalong after the next as Punk Rock Bowling headliners in May, studded-leather aficionados Rancid are back with fellow PRB vets Pennywise, the English Beat and Iron Reagan in a stacked bill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $46.50 to $56.50; call 702-632-7600.

Life is (Expletive)

This well-curated indie-rock smorgasbord continues in its aim to provide a “grittier, heavier, and more affordable alternative” to Life is Beautiful with a lineup topped by Brit punk lifers The Vibrators alongside more than a dozen others, including local standouts Black Camaro, World Tension, Wax Pig Melting and more. The festivities start at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar. Call 702-586-3483.

Moonchild

Moonchild’s preternaturally chilled-out alternative R&B soothes more reliably than 1,000 Calgon baths. Take the edge off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Christina Aguilera

With her full-throated anthems of feminine comeuppance, this “Fighter” keeps fightin’ the good fight at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $40; call 800-745-3000.

Eagle Claw

These Texas instrumentalists don’t need no stinking vocalist for their triumphant-sounding, boulder-heavy jams. But if they did have one, we bet he’d singing about wizard fights. See them at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.