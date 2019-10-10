This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

In this Aug. 6, 2013 file photo, Arnel Pineda, left, and Neal Schon of the rock band Journey perform onstage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Journey plays at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Drama (Zoe Rain)

Journey

On the fence about whether to keep on believin’? Well, you’re in luck, as these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will most certainly weigh in on the matter at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $69; call 866-320-9763.

Heartache seldom sounds as alluring as it does on “Hold On,” the latest single from this Chicago R&B/electro-pop duo, whose buoyant breakup anthem glides by on Via Rosa’s smooth yet self-assured vocals and producer Na’el Shehade’s percolating beats. Dance the pain away at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

UFO

These veteran British hard rockers put out one of the best concert records of the ’70s in double album “Perfect Strangers,” led by the six-string acrobatics of former guitarist Michael Schenker. See if they can still command the stage as convincingly at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Live, Bush

In the mid-’90s, these two arena-fillers had the alt-rock airwaves in a stranglehold, Live with its earnest yet aspirational songbook, Bush with its hook-heavy grunge lite. Everything will indeed be zen for ’90s nostalgists at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $49.95 to $169.68; call 800-745-3000.

Sum 41

Once the most puerile and proudly debauched act of the early aughts pop-punk boom, Sum 41 has since grown up, gotten sober — some of them, at least — and gone from bad boys to good examples of the power of perseverance. See them at 6 p.m. Wedensday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $33.50 to $60.50; call 702-632-7600.