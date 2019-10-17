This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Singer Phil Collins performs at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Friday, March 9, 2018. Collins kicked off a one-month Latin American tour in Brazil and will continue on to Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Phil Collins

Though taking the stage with a walking stick after his recent back surgery, Phil Collins soldiers on, wrapping up his “Not Dead Yet Tour” with a return to Las Vegas. His show last October at the MGM Grand Garden drew more than 12,000 fans to the tune of a $2.7 million gate, the highest-grossing date of the trek’s first American leg. Expect similarly big numbers when Collins headlines T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $55; call 888-929-7849.

Willie Nelson

Five months after the release of his 69th (!) studio album, “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson is back home, in a way, on tour again after a health scare in August. The 86-year-old country icon’s presence on the road remains as enduring as his songs themselves. See him at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional performances through Oct. 26, at the Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $59.50; call 702-414-9000.

Lynryd Skynyrd

That venerable “Free Bird” takes flight one last time as Southern rock greats Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour continues, their time on the road finite, their songbook everlasting. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $39.50 to $350; call 888-929-7849.

Amon Amarth

The vikings are coming — no, not to pillage and plunder, but to headbang and swill beer from drinking horns. Swedish melodic death metallers Amon Amarth give gruff voice to tales spun from Nordic mythology. On its current outing, the band is joined by Arch Enemy, At the Gates and Grand Magus for an all-Scandinavian onslaught. See them at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $37.50 to $45; call 702-632-7600.

Fall into Blues Fest

The nonprofit Las Vegas Blues Society hosts its annual blues fest — featuring Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin, the youth musicians of Sam Ash music store, the Moanin’ Blacksnakes and others — at 1 p.m. Saturday at Garage Mahal, 6300 W. Tropical Parkway. There will also be food trucks, a classic car show, raffle items and more. Suggested donations are $10 for Blue Society members, $25 for nonmembers, which includes a T-shirt and a one-year membership. Kids younger than 17 are free (lasvegasblues.org).

