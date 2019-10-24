This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Joe Bonamassa performs during the Always on the Road Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos' Hard Rock Live on December 13, 2012 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Joe Bonamassa

When he was just 12 years old, guitar ace Joe Bonamassa was opening shows for B.B. King, discovered by blues royalty en route to becoming as much himself. Playing upward of 150 gigs a year, he’s rarely left the road since. See him at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $64; call 866-320-9763.

Marilyn Manson

It’s no shock that shock rocker Marilyn Manson is hitting The Pearl on Halloween: He played the same room on the same date 12 years ago and, really, what’s a more fitting way to celebrate the occasion than with a fella who was once America’s boogeyman? See him at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Palms. Tickets are $59.95 to $189.95; call 702-944-3200.

Freak the Beat Fest

This new indoor-outdoor fest is themed around the Day of Dead. Dress up and get down with DJ-producer Mr. Carmack, hip-hop duo They., rising Vegas MC Mike Xavier and others at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets start at $30; call 702-982-1764.

Thom Yorke

“I Am a Very Rude Person,” Thom Yorke declares in the song of the same name on the Radiohead frontman’s latest solo release, “Anima.” Maybe so, but the album’s by-turns haunting and stirring indie-tronica demonstrates that Yorke does have plenty of heart. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 to $89; call 800-745-3000.

Gwar

The blood will be fake, the stains all over your clothes very real when these gross-out metallers bring their annual Halloween show to town as part of a massive lineup that also includes thrashers Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Warbringer, Enforcer and more. Maybe bring a rain poncho at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $21 in advance, $26 day of show; call 702-382-6601.