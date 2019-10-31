This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Sara Bareilles will sing you theatrical, piano-driven pop tunes that turn even more contemplative on her searching latest record, “Amidst the Chaos.”

Sara Bareilles performs live at the Troubadour on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Sara Bareilles

She’s not going to write you a love song, but Sara Bareilles will sing you theatrical, piano-driven pop tunes that turn even more contemplative on her searching latest record, “Amidst the Chaos.” See her at 8 p.m. Friday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $35 to $95; call 888-929-7849.

Five Finger Death Punch

One of the most popular national acts ever to call Vegas home, these platinum-selling metallers launch their latest tour in advance of their ninth album, recorded with Henderson-based producer Kevin Churko. Maybe be the first to hear some of those new tunes live at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $39.50 to $199.50; call 800-745-3000.

Cherry Glazerr

“Stuffed & Ready,” the excellent, enveloping latest record from Cherry Glazerr, will delight those pining for a ’90s alt-rock-style wall of guitars and songs about wasted nuns. See them at 9 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $21 to $35; call 800-745-3000.

Tom Morello

Rage Against the Machine/Prophets of Rage guitarist Tom Morello, a man capable of making his instrument wail like a tornado siren, goes solo in support of his latest record, “The Atlas Underground,” which features guest collaborators as diverse as Morello’s repertoire itself with the likes of Portugal. The Man, Steve Aoki, Big Boi and more. See him at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $30 to $45; call 702-862-2695.

John Fogerty

He ain’t no fortunate son, but we’re fortunate that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty returns to town to mine one of rock’s greatest songbooks at 8 p.m. Wednesday (with additional performances through Nov. 16) at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $54.59; call 702-770-9966.