This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Page Hamilton of Helmet performs during Day 2 of the 2015 Knotfest USA at San Manuel Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Carpenter (Paul Citone)

Helmet

As sturdy as the band’s namesake, Helmet’s discography will be mined in full when the hard-edged alt-rockers celebrate 30 years with a 30-song set on a 30-city tour. Get there early as there will be no openers at 9 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 800-745-3000.

Jesse Cook

Nuevo flamenco fusionist Jesse Cook continues his distinctive take on the subgenre, the guitarist and composer adding jazz and world music flourishes to the Spanish-born sound at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $65; call 702-749-2000.

In Flames

Though these Swedes are among the pioneers of melodic death metal, pairing guttural growls with soaring, Iron Maiden-indebted guitars, they’ve ventured into more radio-friendly terrain over the past decade or so, which means you can better decipher what they’re screaming about at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $14; call 702-733-7625.

Jazz is Phsh

No, beloved noodlers Phish didn’t play a Halloween show in Las Vegas this year — or anywhere else, for that matter — but the band’s “phans” can still get their fix (phix?) with instrumental tribute act Jazz is Phsh at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $18 to $22; call 702-862-2695.

The “Soul Doctor” makes a house call as saxophonist and Las Vegas Blues Society president Jimmy Carpenter celebrates his lively, kickin’ new album at 10 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Free; call 702-485-5401.