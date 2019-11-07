This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Shows by Helmet, Jesse Cook and In Flames lead this week’s music roundup
Helmet
As sturdy as the band’s namesake, Helmet’s discography will be mined in full when the hard-edged alt-rockers celebrate 30 years with a 30-song set on a 30-city tour. Get there early as there will be no openers at 9 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 800-745-3000.
Jesse Cook
Nuevo flamenco fusionist Jesse Cook continues his distinctive take on the subgenre, the guitarist and composer adding jazz and world music flourishes to the Spanish-born sound at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $65; call 702-749-2000.
In Flames
Though these Swedes are among the pioneers of melodic death metal, pairing guttural growls with soaring, Iron Maiden-indebted guitars, they’ve ventured into more radio-friendly terrain over the past decade or so, which means you can better decipher what they’re screaming about at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $14; call 702-733-7625.
Jazz is Phsh
No, beloved noodlers Phish didn’t play a Halloween show in Las Vegas this year — or anywhere else, for that matter — but the band’s “phans” can still get their fix (phix?) with instrumental tribute act Jazz is Phsh at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $18 to $22; call 702-862-2695.
Jimmy Carpenter
The “Soul Doctor” makes a house call as saxophonist and Las Vegas Blues Society president Jimmy Carpenter celebrates his lively, kickin’ new album at 10 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Free; call 702-485-5401.