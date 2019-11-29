This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Isaac Hanson of Hanson performs at the House of Blues on November 11, 2009 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Hanson

“Mmmbop, ba duba dop / Ba du bop, ba duba dop / Ba du bop, ba duba dop / Ba du, yeah-e-yeah.” Translation: Earworms never die, as evidenced by this mid-’90s pop nugget from the Hanson brothers, who are all grown up now, though their biggest hit stubbornly refuses to age. See them at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $39.50 to $59.50; call 702-632-7600.

K. Michelle

With “More Issues Than Vogue,” this R&B thunderbolt/reality-TV veteran is seemingly allergic to pretense and spares no one — even if that means herself, at times. She gets equally candid and cutting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $37.50 to $47.50; call 702-862-2695.

Nile

These Egyptian-themed death metallers aren’t into the whole brevity thing with their highly technical, intricately arranged repertoire and equally elaborate song titles (See: “Chapter of Obeisance Before Giving Breath to the Inert One in the Presence of the Crescent Shaped Horns”). They hit downtown like a battering ram in support of new album “Vile Nilotic Rites” at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $25; call 702-382-2227.

Aly & AJ

“Don’t Go Changing,” this sister duo commands on latest EP “Sanctuary,” leading by example as they continue to polish their ’80s-inspired synth pop to a brighter and brighter sheen. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Engelbert Humperdinck

It’ll never truly be “The Last Waltz” as long as this English pop balladeer du jour remains on the road. Even at 83, he’s still putting hearts in vises on a nightly basis as he tours into his fifth decade. See him at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $59.95 to $84.95; call 800-745-3000.