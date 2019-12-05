This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Modest Mouse

“Ice Cream Party,” the newly released, sitar-enhanced single from indie rockers Modest Mouse, is a song so sad and suffused with longing and a need to connect, it’s like taking a two-by-four straight to the heart. But that’s what this band does: Make you feel something, even if those feelings aren’t always as inviting as the songs that conjure them. See Modest Mouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $58.75 to $89.75; call 702-862-2695.

Andrea Bocelli

With a voice as warm as the oncoming winter is cold, Italian classical-pop crossover star Andrea Bocelli returns to town for another of his near-annual concerts this time of year. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $82 to $418.25; call 888-929-7849.

Jaden and Willow Smith

“You know I live in the stars,” rapper-actor-conspiracy theory enthusiast Jaden Smith announces on his latest album, “Erys,” a mix of Auto-Tuned hooks and hazy rhymes with the occasional punk outburst, occupying his own orbit with sister Willow Smith, who joins him on the album and on tour at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $32 to $69.50; call 702-632-7600.

Gregory Alan Isakov

Recently earning a best folk album Grammy nod for his record “Evening Machines,” this South African-born, Leonard Cohen-influenced singer-songwriter brings his elegantly understated songbook to town at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $31 to $36; call 702-862-2695.

Snoop Dogg

Hold your applause: Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg has got it covered on his self-lauding latest album, “I Wanna Thank Me.” Hey, his logic is sound, as voiced on lead track “What U Talkin’ Bout”: “I done made so much money,” he explains, “everybody gotta love me.” See him at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $59.75 to $89; call 702-632-7600.