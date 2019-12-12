This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Shows by Thievery Corporation and Robert Earl Keen lead this week’s music roundup.
Thievery Corporation
Blame it on the bossa nova: This down-tempo electronic music duo mines the sounds of Brazil, the Middle East, Jamaica and more to create a truly pan-global experience on the dance floor. See Thievery Corporation at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-862-2695.
Holiday Hell
Hell for polite sensibilities, heaven for fans of hard-to-read band logos, this loaded, multi-band metal bill pairs socially conscious deathgrinders Cattle Decapitation with metalcore vets Unearth and Darkest Hour, progressive death metal pioneers Atheist, one-man-industrial-doom-band Author & Punisher and more. The marathon of misanthropy begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $26; call 702-382-2227.
Robert Earl Keen
This Texas troubadour brings Americana earthiness and bluegrass swing to the National Finals Rodeo festivities, meaning it’ll be a “Gringo Honeymoon” at 9 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 to $44; call 702-862-2695.
Kiefer Sutherland
No mere moonlighter, Kiefer Sutherland connects the dots between his day job as an actor and his passion for music by focusing on what he says unites them both, storytelling, which shines on his rootsy latest record, “Reckless & Me.” See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Ticket are $49 to $103; call 800-745-3000.
Koe Wetzel
Johnny Cash was pretty punk rock, if you think about it. So there’s a long precedence of country and punk intermingling, which Koe Wetzel builds upon, harnessing the energy of the latter with the honky-tonk swing of the former. See him at 10 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $22 to $32; call 800-745-3000.