This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Thievery Corporation's Mr. Lif, right, and Rob Myers perform at the Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater during the South by Southwest Music Festival, early Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Rob Myers, left, and Mr. Lif of Thievery Corporation perform on board the Norwegian Escape during day 2 of the Summit at Sea cruise on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in Miami. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Thievery Corporation

Blame it on the bossa nova: This down-tempo electronic music duo mines the sounds of Brazil, the Middle East, Jamaica and more to create a truly pan-global experience on the dance floor. See Thievery Corporation at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-862-2695.

Holiday Hell

Hell for polite sensibilities, heaven for fans of hard-to-read band logos, this loaded, multi-band metal bill pairs socially conscious deathgrinders Cattle Decapitation with metalcore vets Unearth and Darkest Hour, progressive death metal pioneers Atheist, one-man-industrial-doom-band Author & Punisher and more. The marathon of misanthropy begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $26; call 702-382-2227.

Robert Earl Keen

This Texas troubadour brings Americana earthiness and bluegrass swing to the National Finals Rodeo festivities, meaning it’ll be a “Gringo Honeymoon” at 9 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 to $44; call 702-862-2695.

Kiefer Sutherland

No mere moonlighter, Kiefer Sutherland connects the dots between his day job as an actor and his passion for music by focusing on what he says unites them both, storytelling, which shines on his rootsy latest record, “Reckless & Me.” See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Ticket are $49 to $103; call 800-745-3000.

Koe Wetzel

Johnny Cash was pretty punk rock, if you think about it. So there’s a long precedence of country and punk intermingling, which Koe Wetzel builds upon, harnessing the energy of the latter with the honky-tonk swing of the former. See him at 10 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $22 to $32; call 800-745-3000.