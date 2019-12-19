This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Otherwise frontman Adrian Patrick performs on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Otherwise

Home for the holidays after hitting the road in support of new album “Defy,” hard rockers Otherwise return to their native Las Vegas to close out the year after racking up nearly 15 million streams on Spotify in 2019. Former band members will join them for a special show at 8 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $15; call 800-745-3000.

Bleachers

As a songwriter and producer, Jack Antonoff has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen and others. In his indie-pop project Bleachers, he saves the hooks for himself. See Bleachers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $30.50 to $60.50; call 702-632-7600.

The Grass Roots

Hear some of those “Midnight Confessions” without having to lose any sleep when long-running folk rockers the Grass Roots air their biggest hit and more 8 p.m. Friday at the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $39 to $129; call 800-745-3000.

Ganja White Night

This Belgian dubstep duo is so into the genre’s signature bass wobble it’s created a character, Mr. Wobble, to serve as the face of the animated universe it’s created around its music. Aesthetic comparisons to the Gorillaz are inevitable, albeit with a bottomless bottom end. See Ganja White Night with Boogie T, Subtronics and more at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $35; call 800-745-3000.

Authority Zero

Commemorate 2½ decades of high-velocity singalongs when these reggae-informed Arizona pop punks celebrate their 25th anniversary on their current tour at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-382-2227.