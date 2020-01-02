This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

CJ Solar (Jason Myers)

Nick Schnebelen (nickschnebelenkc.com)

CJ Solar

Once named one of the new artists you need to know by Rolling Stone Country, Louisiana native CJ Solar connects the dots between the Delta blues, Lynyrd Skynrd and Dixie honky-tonk. Get to know him, as the aforementioned publication suggests, at 9 p.m. Friday at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Tickets are $5; call 702-435-2855.

The Obsessed

Like a Black(er) Sabbath, these doom-rock forebears helped launch a now-thriving subgenre in the late-’70s with their deliberately paced, riff-heavy repertoire. The on-again, off-again band dropped its first new album in 23 years with 2017’s “Sacred.” See The Obsessed at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

8Kalakas

Latin ska-core troupe 8Kalakas has your number, if seriously high-energy horns and punk rock relentlessness are your thing, at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Nick Schnebelen

With a background in classical and jazz, this blues guitar virtuoso’s musical pedigree is as sweeping as one of his seriously skilled solos. See him go “Crazy All by Myself” at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $5; call 702-432-7777.

Piñata Protest

Los Tigres del Nortes meets the Ramones? Perhaps that’s an oversimplification of Piñata Protest’s Tex-Mex-informed punk rock, but those influences are a starting point for the band’s bilingual catalog at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar. Tickets are $10; call 702-586-3483.