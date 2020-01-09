This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Keith Urban performs "We Were" at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Keith Urban

Having played guitar since age 6, Keith Urban is one of country music’s most accomplished six-stringers, mixing rock ’n’ roll aplomb with the genre’s current, seemingly requisite pop slickness. Don’t let his good looks fool you: Urban’s a bad man on the fretboard. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $69; call 800-745-3000.

Joyce Manor

These California pop punks tear through 10 songs in a fat-free 22 minutes on their latest album, “A Million Dollars to Kill Me.” While their earnest, emotive tunes come and go quickly, they tend to stick with you. See Joyce Manor at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $21 to $38; call 800-745-3000.

Rex Orange County

“I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge,” this rising, 21-year-old British indie-pop singer-songwriter confesses at the outset of his latest record, “Pony,” and what a 12 months it’s been for Rex Orange County (Alexander O’Connor). The album debuted in the top five in October, and O’Connor is rumored for a high-billed return to Coachella this year. See him at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35.62-$40.62; call 702-862-2695.

Netherfriends

One-man band Netherfriends (Shawn Rosenblatt) released an album of hip-hop- and reggae-informed indie pop every single week in 2019. He’s following that up by performing in all 50 states this year. The journey begins at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

JTruthPA

From street corners to showrooms, hip-hop lyricist and former busker JTruthPA’s fortunes have changed — he was once homeless — but the positive worldview that informs his music has remained constant. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at Access at Aliante Casino. Tickets start at $20; call 702-692-7777.