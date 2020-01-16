This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Tommy Shaw, of Styx, performs on stage at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on Saturday, June,18, 2018, in Alpharetta, GA. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Styx

Isn’t it about time you gave thanks to one Mr. Roboto in person? Of course it is. Join these classic rockers in expressing their gratitude in the flesh at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $49.95 to $249.95; call 702-944-3200.

Sleeping With Sirens

From punishing to poppy and back again, so go post-punks Sleeping With Sirens, who buffer their latest album, “How It Feels to Be Lost,” with some of their guitar crunch of old while frontman Kellin Quinn continues to sound like he huffed helium prior to hitting the vocal booth. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $22; call 702-632-7600.

The Wailers

Reggae royalty, the Wailers carry on with a vow to keep Bob Marley’s message and music alive. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Toyota Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show; call 702-933-8458.

Megan Hilty

Big résumé, bigger voice: This singer-actress has starred in everything from sitcoms (“Sean Saves the World”) to Broadway smashes (“Wicked”) and provided Snow White with her singing voice (in “Shrek the Third”) for good measure. See her at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $45 to $75; call 702-749-2000.

Uncle Kracker

“Drift Away” with this former Kid Rock turntablist turned solo act who continues to prove that country and rock go together like whiskey and questionable decision making. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $29; call 800-745-3000.