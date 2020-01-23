This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Raphael Saadiq performs during the Essence Music Festival on July 3, 2010, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Raphael Saadiq

If you listened to R&B in the ’90s, chances are you listened to Raphael Saadiq, whether you knew it or not. D’Angelo, TLC, En Vogue, Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston, John Legend: Saadiq produced songs from them all, in addition to gaining renown as singer-bassist for soul combo Tony! Toni! Tone! His acclaimed latest solo record, “Jimmy Lee,” named after his late brother, is among his most emotionally resonant works. See Saadiq at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Trail of Dead

A bracing live show demands bracing material, which veteran alt-rockers … And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead deliver on invigorated new record “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories,” an album where throats and emotions are equally raw. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-982-1764.

Hayley Kiyoko

“I’m Too Sensitive for This S!@#,” electro-pop singer-songwriter/actress/LGBT rights advocate Hayley Kiyoko declares in the title of her latest EP, her musical palate almost as broad as her résumé. See her 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $32.50; call 702-632-7600.

Foreigner

You want to know what love is? You’re in luck, chief, for these classic rock mainstays are going to lay it all out for you at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $49.95; call 702-414-9000.

Growlers

In a city of all-you-can-eat buffets, these California “beach goth” progenitors are tapping into Vegas’ spirit of abundance with a three-night stand that’ll close Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel at 9 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 1. Tickets start at $45; call 800-745-3000.

