This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Dweezil Zappa

Frank Zappa described his second solo album, “Hot Rats,” as “a movie for your ears,” and what a flick it is: The “Citizen Kane” of jazz rock, “Rats” is one of the seminal works of the genre. Forty years later, Zappa’s son Dweezil pays tribute to that album and more on his “Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969” tour. See him at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $75; call 702-862-2695.

Totally ’80s Live

You want candy, they’ve got candy: Bow Wow Wow takes us back to an era when legwarmers were a thing and Marty McFly was getting hit on by his mom. Joining the group on this outing are headliners The Motels (“Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer”) and When in Rome (“The Promise”). Start Aqua Netting those bangs now. See the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Caifanes

These rock en español stalwarts have long connected the once-far-flung dots between prog rock and various Latin-based musical traditions, their sound decades old and yet distinctly fresh. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $59.50; call 702-632-7600.

Big Business

This noise-rock duo brings the bombast of a lineup twice that size with a thunderous bottom end and songs that sound like battle cries in the war against polite sensibilities. See Big Business at 8 p.m. Monday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Alter Bridge

Sturdy, radio-friendly hard rock bands like Alter Bridge — with their earnest, hook-centered sound — were commonplace on the airwaves a couple of decades ago. They have fewer contemporaries these days and more of a following because of it. See them at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $29.50; call 702-632-7600.