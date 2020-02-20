This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Dustin Kensrue of Thrice performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Thrice

After dropping early-aughts post-punk standard bearer “The Artist in the Ambulance” in 2003, Thrice went deep on its follow-up, “Vheissu.” That one took its name from a Thomas Pynchon novel and is just as dense and intricately composed as one of his works, with the band employing strings, piano and electronic texturing in meticulously cultivated layers of sound. Thrice is celebrating the album’s 15th anniversary on this tour, and fittingly so: It’s taken about that long to fully digest it. See the group at 6 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $28 to $32; call 702-862-2695.

Phora

Having weathered a stabbing and a pair of shootings, rapper Phora is a survivor on the streets and in the vocal booth, where his rhymes about struggles with anxiety and broken relationships underscore how he’s endured emotional and physical tolls. See him at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 to $53; call 702-632-7600.

Bret Michaels

Poison frontman/bandana aficionado Bret Michaels gets NASCAR fans’ motors running with a headlining performance at the annual RaceJam concert at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience. Free.

The Frogs

Former Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando joins these Midwestern indie rockers, whose puerile, lo-fi pop dates back to the early ’80s. Only band founder Jimmy Flemion remains from the original lineup, though The Frogs’ tongue-in-cheek penchant for the ribald lives on at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

‘Rock n Honor’

The “Rock n Honor” benefit concert, featuring Adelitas Way, Bravo Delta, Silversage, Megan Ruger, Green Valley School of Rock and Las Vegas Emerald Society Pipe Band, supports families of fallen officers, Police Unity Tour Chapter IV, the Vegas Misfits and the LVMPD Honor Guard at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-862-2695.