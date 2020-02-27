This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Speech of Arrested Development performs during the Essence Music Festival on July 3, 2010, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Arrested Development

Amid the West Coast gangsta rap boom of the early ’90s, this bohemian hip-hop troupe from Atlanta stood out for its searching, reflective lyricism and soulful sound, helping catalyze the Southern hip-hop boom in the years that followed. See Arrested Development at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-692-7777.

Hot Snakes

From the ashes of post-hardcore greats Drive Like Jehu came post-hardcore greats Hot Snakes. After a 14-year gap between records, the band dropped one of the best albums of 2018 in “Jericho Sirens” thanks to its heated guitar interplay and frenetic pace. L.A.’s promising female-fronted rockers Kill Birds open the show, making this one a can’t-miss, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Bush

Everything is zen indeed for fans of these ’90s alt-rock mainstays, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their smash debut, “Sixteen Stone,” on their current tour. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $35; call 702-632-7600.

White Reaper

“You Deserve Love,” these Kentucky rockers declare in the title of their 2019 major-label debut, and they deserve some of it as well for their ceaselessly anthemic, garage-meets-glam songbook. See them at 8:30 p.m. at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Overkill

These thrash veterans take their name from a Motorhead tune and have proven themselves to be almost as venerable as those metal pioneers, now entering their 40th year together. Say “Hello From the Gutter” at 6 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 702-862-2695.