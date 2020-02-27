This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Shows by Arrested Development and Hot Snakes lead this week’s music roundup.
Arrested Development
Amid the West Coast gangsta rap boom of the early ’90s, this bohemian hip-hop troupe from Atlanta stood out for its searching, reflective lyricism and soulful sound, helping catalyze the Southern hip-hop boom in the years that followed. See Arrested Development at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-692-7777.
Hot Snakes
From the ashes of post-hardcore greats Drive Like Jehu came post-hardcore greats Hot Snakes. After a 14-year gap between records, the band dropped one of the best albums of 2018 in “Jericho Sirens” thanks to its heated guitar interplay and frenetic pace. L.A.’s promising female-fronted rockers Kill Birds open the show, making this one a can’t-miss, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-382-2227.
Bush
Everything is zen indeed for fans of these ’90s alt-rock mainstays, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their smash debut, “Sixteen Stone,” on their current tour. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $35; call 702-632-7600.
White Reaper
“You Deserve Love,” these Kentucky rockers declare in the title of their 2019 major-label debut, and they deserve some of it as well for their ceaselessly anthemic, garage-meets-glam songbook. See them at 8:30 p.m. at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 day of show; call 702-982-1764.
Overkill
These thrash veterans take their name from a Motorhead tune and have proven themselves to be almost as venerable as those metal pioneers, now entering their 40th year together. Say “Hello From the Gutter” at 6 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 702-862-2695.