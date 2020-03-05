This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rapper Rakim performs at the Yo! MTV Raps: 30TH Anniversary Experience at the Barclays Center on Friday, June 1, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Rakim

An instantly identifiable presence on the mic with his unhurried yet ice-blooded delivery and next-level lyricism, Rakim continues to cast one of the longest shadows in hip-hop. See why he’s always in the conversation for greatest MC of all time at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 702-862-2695.

Leslie Odom Jr.

You might know him for playing Aaron Burr in a little musical called “Hamilton,” but when he ditches the 19th-century duds, Leslie Odom Jr. gets jazzy. See him at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $25; call 702-632-7600.

Uniform, The Body

Prepare for some noise-rock asceticism when New York City’s industrial-indebted Uniform teams up with Rhode Island experimental extremists The Body to punish eardrums and pleasure the more adventurous of musical palettes. See them at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-982-1764.

‘First Ladies of Disco’

The forecast calls for a downpour of dudes when Martha Walsh (“It’s Raining Men”) laces up those boogie shoes with Linda Clifford and Norma Jean Wright on the “First Ladies of Disco” lineup. Platform shoes are optional at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Showroom at The Orleans, $24.95 to $54.95; call 800-745-3000.

Bruno Mars

Feelin’ locked out of heaven? Well, bust down the door when R&B rainmaker Bruno Mars resumes his smash Vegas residency at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets start at $99.50; call 800-745-3000.