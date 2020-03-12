This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Trippie Redd performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Trippie Redd

During the inaugural Day N Vegas hip-hop festival in November, this live-wire rapper was a late bump up to the main stage, where he lit up the mic, and numerous blunts. Three weeks later, he’d earn his first No. 1 album with his latest mixtape, the equally debauched and emotive “A Love Letter to You 4.” See Trippie Redd at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Shania Twain

The woman who lit the fuse for the contemporary female country pop explosion, Shania Twain is one of the genre’s most significant crossover acts ever. Back in town for her “Let’s Go!” residency show, Twain continues her reign as country music’s leading proponent of the exclamation point. See her at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $60; call 800-745-3000.

Lords of Acid

This electronic music crew has been bringing tongue-in-cheek lasciviousness to the dance floor since the early ’90s, when it countered the harsh aggressiveness of the industrial music boom with a libidinal wink. When Lords of Acid hit town, perhaps ghost hunter Zak Bagans will join them: He appeared on their 2012 cut “Paranormal Energy.” See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live. Tickets are $20; call 702-733-7625.

Ivy Queen

What’s Ivy Queen the queen of, exactly? Reggaeton, where she’s been a female trailblazer since the mid-’90s as “The Original Rude Girl.” See her at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Il Volo

They didn’t invent the term “popera,” but this Italian trio certainly embodies it with a slick merging of classical and Latin music traditions. See Il Volo at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $49.95 to $299.95; call 702-944-3200.