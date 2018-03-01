This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Roger Daltrey of The Who performs at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Sunday, May 29, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Roger Daltrey

Pete Townshend, go pound sand, maybe kick a few rocks while you’re at. This is clearly the message that Who frontman Roger Daltrey is sending to his bandmate as he hits town for a pair of solo gigs. Either that or maybe he just wants to “Ride a Rock Horse” all by his lonesome. See Roger Daltrey at 8 p.m. Wednesday and March 10 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $49.50; call 702-693-5000.

Earthless

True to their moniker, hard-edged San Diego psych rockers Earthless often sound like they’re not of this earth, especially otherworldly guitarist Isaiah Mitchell. In the past, the group’s albums were largely instrumental, but new record “Black Heaven” features more vocals, meaning you’ll have something to sing along to as you engage in furious bouts of air guitar. See Earthless at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-698-3757.

Walk Off the Earth

These multitalented Canadians first became YouTube sensations in 2012 with a video for their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which featured all five members playing the song on a single acoustic guitar together. Since then, they’ve found success with their own tunes, their 2016 single “Fire in My Soul” going gold. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $29.50; call 702-632-7600.

Black Veil Brides

Every generation needs its own Motley Crue, right? Answering in the affirmative are Black Veil Brides, who came on the scene borrowing the Crue’s early ’80s leather look, bringing glam rock stylings to the Warped Tour ranks. See them with co-headliners Asking Alexandria at 5 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $32.50; call 702-632-7600.

Datsik

Canadian dubstep heavy hitter Datsik is down with fellow bass-lusting DJ-producer Space Jesus. The two are teaming up on the former’s “Ninja Nation Tour” with Riot Ten, Carbin and others. Leave your samurai sword at the door at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Joint. Tickets start at $30; call 702-693-5000.