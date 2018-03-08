This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Nick Hexum of 311 performs at the Cruzan Amphitheater on July 17, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

311 Day

How much 311 can you take, tough guy? Test your rap/reggae rock mettle when these long-running hybridists bring their “311 Day” festivities back to Vegas for the first time in six years. In 2012 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the band’s set list spanned nearly 80 songs over two nights. See if 311 can somehow top that number at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Tickets are sold out; call 877-795-2564.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Don’t look back in anger, Oasis fans: Those beloved Brit rockers are no more. But at least we have Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who, in addition to kicking out their own feisty jams, tend to play around a half dozen Oasis tunes. “Go Let It Out” at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $32; call 702-698-7000.

Stone Temple Pilots

New singer, old hits: ’90s alt-rock radio staples Stone Temple Pilots hit town for the first time with former “X Factor” runner-up Jeff Gutt on the mic. Be sure to get to the show early: Vegas power trio the Dirty Hooks are opening the tour at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; call 702-632-7600.

Between the Buried and Me

What would happen if Cookie Monster fronted Rush? Well, they’d probably hit the road with Between the Buried and Me, who likewise pair death metal gutturalisms with prog rock ambitiousness in songs that are equally sweeping and scabrous. They’ll be stopping in Vegas in support of new album “Automata 1.” See them at 6 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues. Tickets start at $25; call 702-632-7600.

Flogging Molly

What would this time of year be without a visit from Flogging Molly? A lot less fun. A lot more sober. Yeah, the Celtic punk favorites are coming to Vegas a couple of nights before St. Patrick’s Day, but this just means you’ll have to start celebrating early at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $40; call 702-698-7000.