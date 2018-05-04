This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

You like to choogle. We like to choogle. John Fogerty loves to choogle.

John Fogerty performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Acid Mothers Temple (acidmotherstemple.com)

John Fogerty

You like to choogle. We like to choogle. John Fogerty loves to choogle. Hey, here’s an idea, let’s all choogle together when the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman resumes his residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday. Tickets start at $59.50; call 702-770-9966.

As the Crow Flies

Birds of a feather don’t always stick together. Such is the case with estranged brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, the principals behind disbanded Southern rockers Black Crowes. And so the former is revisiting his old band with As the Crow Flies. Get “Jealous Again,” again, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $39.50; call 702-862-2695.

Acid Mothers Temple

“What Planet Are We On?” these prolific Japanese psych-rock mind-expanders wondered in the title of one of their umpteen albums. But here’s a more fitting question, should you check ’em out when they return to town, do you prefer your cerebellum mashed or pureed? See Acid Mothers Temple at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

STS9

This high-tech jam band favors an electronically enhanced amalgamation of heady instrumental rock and progressive dance music. Join the Tribe at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $35 for each show; three-day passes start at $99; call 702-862-2695.

Mac Sabbath

These “drive-thru metal” pioneers pay tribute to genre giants and artery-clogging eats. And no, they don’t skimp on the cheese. See them at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $18; call 702-862-2695.