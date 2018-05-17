This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Here are your best bets for music in Las Vegas this week.

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sum 41

Former Oasis singer-guitarist and all-around-awesome quote Noel Gallagher recently declared Sum 41 to be the worst band of all time. These tongue-in-cheek Canadians pop punks would probably consider that a badge of honor, though. See them celebrate the 15th anniversary of their sophomore album, “Does This Look Infected?,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $25; call 702-862-2695.

Poison

If you don’t need nothin’ but a good time, these dudes-who-used-to-look-like-ladies have been soundtracking such endeavors since “Max Headroom” was on prime time. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $69; call 702-693-5000.

Chon

Math rock with bounce is what this progressive instrumental troupe favors, its virtuostic jams borderline-breezy and beatific but not without bite. See Chon at 6 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.

Life of Agony

These New Yorkers redefined ’90s hardcore by injecting it with emotional depth, a measure of vulnerability and greatly refined melodic sensibilities. They make a rare Vegas appearance at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Glass Animals

Finally learn “How to be a Human Being” with these buoyant-sounding Brits, whose electronically enhanced indie rock soars and occasionally sneers. They do, however, lose a couple of points for “Pork Soda,” a tune from their latest album, which is sadly not a cover of the Primus chestnut of the same name. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $37 in advance, $40 at the door; call 702-862-2695.