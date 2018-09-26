This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Patrick Stump, left, of Fall Out Boy, performs at the Pandora Holiday 2015 Concert on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Robert Altman /Invision/AP)

Fall Out Boy

A kitchen sink of slick sounds, Fall Out Boy’s latest album, “Mania,” lives up to its title by sampling everything from EDM to hip-hop to the band’s trademark arena emo. If the idea is to go big or go home, this bunch won’t be sleeping in their own beds anytime soon. See Fall Out Boy at 7 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets are $30.50 to $70.50; call 702-891-1111.

The Breeders

The Breeders’ 1993 sophomore album, “Last Splash,” remains an alternately sweet and lacerating noise-pop standard-bearer 2½ decades later. See that version of the band’s lineup support its first new album in 10 years, “All Nerve,” at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

J Balvin

Steel yourself for an “Energia” overload when this Colombian reggaeton hybridist brings the Latin trap to the Mandalay Bay Events Center at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39.95; call 702-632-7777.

The Front Bottoms

“I’ll admit, the lows keep me alive,” Front Bottoms frontman Brian Sella confesses on “Today Is Not Real,” the opening track of the highly emotive indie rockers’ latest EP, “Ann.” If depression equates to Sella’s vitality, the man just might live forever. See the Front Bottoms at 7 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

‘In Remembrance of Oct. 1, 2017’

The scene may be different, but the sentiment will be the same when indie rockers the Homebodys, Smiile, Breakfast in Silence, Bad Girls’ Smoking Lounge and Jose Oro pay tribute to their country music brethren impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre. The show starts at 9 p.m. Monday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Call 702-982-1764.