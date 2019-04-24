This week’s new music releases include album by Pink

Pink performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Pink, “Hurts 2B Human”: Color Pink diverse, if nothing else, as the guests on her eighth studio album span from country (Chris Stapleton) to R&B (Khalid) to EDM (Cash Cash).

Also in stores: Amon Tobin, “Fear in a Handful of Dust”; Craig Finn, “I Need A New War”; Danko Jones, “A Rock Supreme”; Foxygen, “Seeing Other People”; Guided by Voices, “Warp And Woof”; J.J. Cale, “Stay Around”; King Gizzard &the Lizard Wizard, “Fishing for Fishies”; Local Natives, “Violet Street”; Marina, “Love + Fear”; Marissa Nadler &Stephen Brodsky, “Droneflower”; Rob Thomas, “Chip Tooth Smile”; The Cranberries, “In the End”; The Damned Things, “High Crimes”; and The Mountain Goats, “In League With Dragons.”