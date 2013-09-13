TICKETS: Kanye West headlining MGM Grand Arena in October

Hip-hop superstar Kanye West headlines the MGM Grand Garden arena on Oct. 25. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets.

Hard rockers Falling in Reverse perform acoustically at Hard Rock Live on Nov. 2. Tickets are $31 in advance, $36 day of show and include a meet and greet with the band. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Live box office, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and www.ticketweb.com.

Outlaw country favorite Hank III returns to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 11. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the House of Blues box office, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and Ticketmaster outlets.

Country singer Lee Brice performs at the House of Blues on Nov. 7. Tickets are $31 in advance, $34 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

