Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam coming to downtown Las Vegas

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk is bringing music, skating and gaming to downtown Las Vegas this spring.

Tony Hawk works out on his skateboard at Desert Breeze park in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file).

Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam will feature “skate competitions, the bands that defined skate culture, and the video games that made it all mainstream,” according to the website pollen.co.

The four-day event will be held from May 12 to May 15 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The music lineup features performances by Modest Mouse, Devo, the Descendants, the Vandals and more.

Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek and Lizzie Armanto are among the pro skaters scheduled to participate.

For more information and ticket packages, visit pollen.co.