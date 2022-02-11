76°F
Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam coming to downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 12:27 pm
 
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk is bringing music, skating and gaming to downtown Las Vegas this spring.

Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam will feature “skate competitions, the bands that defined skate culture, and the video games that made it all mainstream,” according to the website pollen.co.

The four-day event will be held from May 12 to May 15 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The music lineup features performances by Modest Mouse, Devo, the Descendants, the Vandals and more.

Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek and Lizzie Armanto are among the pro skaters scheduled to participate.

For more information and ticket packages, visit pollen.co.

